Let’s welcome another most awaited smartphone, Huawei Y9a. The phone has come with many amazing specs at a very affordable price. Y9a has appeared in many leaks and renders. Let’s see the actual specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has a 6.63″ notchless LCD screen of 2400×1080 pixel resolution. It comes with a Helio G80 SoC and runs Android 10-based EMUI 10.1. Just like many other Huawei phones, it also does not come with Google services support. There is Huawei’s AppGallery to download apps you required.

Huawei Y9a Announced with Notchless Display

Moreover, the phone has two RAM options – 6GB and 8GB. Additionally, it has 128GB of expandable storage onboard. The phone comes with five cameras. It has a 16MP selfie camera mounted on a pop-up mechanism. Furthermore, it has a quad-camera setup on the back. It has a 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide (120° FOV), 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Additionally, the phone has a 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone will come with a 4,200 mAh cell with 40W charging support in Africa, the Middle East and some countries in Middle Asia.

Moreover, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, it has three colour options – Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black. As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will cost around $239. International availability is not known yet.