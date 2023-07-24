The incidents of cross-border lovers are increasing nowadays, thanks to social media platforms. Now, an Indian woman has travelled to Pakistan in order to marry and stay with a friend from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after their Facebook friendship turned into a love affair.

Thirty-five-year-old Anju, a resident of the Indian city of Delhi, travelled to Pakistan to meet her 25-year-old lover, Nasrullah, who lives scenic region of Upper Dir.

Their virtual bond blossomed into love, prompting her to make the daring journey into Pakistan, a usually unlikely love match. However, neither of them confirmed if they have tied the knot yet.

Indian Married Woman Reaches Pakistan to Meet Facebook Friend

In a statement, Anju declared her love for Nasrullah, saying their friendship on Facebook between her and Nasrullah had indeed turned into love. Now she could not imagine her life without him. Meanwhile, security sources said that investigations were underway regarding the friendship between Anju and Nasrullah.

The district police officer of Upper Dir, Mushtaq Khan, also confirmed the woman’s arrival.

“Investigations are being carried out regarding the girl, and she is currently under police custody. Security agencies are conducting inquiries, and as soon as the situation becomes clear,” he told the media.

A few days earlier, a similar case also happened when a Pakistani woman went to India to meet his lover. Seema Ghulam Haider, 27, and Sachin Meena, 22, met through the popular online game PUBG. Seema had fled to India to be with her partner along with her four children.

Seema entered India illegally in May, along with her four young children. They had been staying with Sachin in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, for over a month, according to the police.

The police arrested the couple immediately, A court remanded them in jail for 14 days before they were released. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the case.