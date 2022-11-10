Indie World Showcase 2022: Everything you need to know

With Indie World Showcase, Nintendo has revealed another glimpse into the future of indie games on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo gave updates on previously released titles, a handful of interesting ports, and some fresh new surprises during their roughly 25-minute presentation.

Here’s everything that happened at Indie World Showcase, from Sports Story — the Golf Story sequel initially announced in 2019 — finally having a release month to indie favourite Inscryption finding its way to Nintendo Switch.

After the Indie world showcase Untitled Goose Game began as an online meme before becoming one of the most talked-about videogames of the contemporary era. You can find out why by playing the Switch version, which puts you in charge of one of today’s most annoying protagonist characters.

The acclaimed roguelite Rogue Legacy 2 will be available on the Switch eShop later today. The Fabled Heroes upgrade, which adds hundreds of new sub-classes and equipment, is included in the Switch edition.

A Little to the Left is a puzzle game in which players sort, arrange, and organise everyday home goods. But keep an eye out for a sly cat with a “inclination for mayhem.” There are over 75 riddles in the game, and yes, you may pet the cat.

Once Upon a Jester – This is an unscripted adventure game with unique writing and voice acting, as well as handmade tunes and crazy characters.

Upcoming Titles