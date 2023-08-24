We have just revealed that Infnix is soon going to launch its next high-end flagship device, Zero 30 5G. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, Infinix officially unveiled the key specs and design of Zero 30 5G through a promo page.

The company revealed that the Zero 30 5G will pack a 6.78″ 10-bit curved AMOLED display having 950 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2,160 PWM dimming. The screen, protected by Gorilla Glass 5, will have a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Infinix Zero 30 5G will be 7.9mm thick.

Infinix Zero 30 5G Specs and Design Officially Revealed

Infinix hasn’t detailed the Zero 30 5G’s rear cameras. However, it confirms OIS for the primary camera. The front camera will use a 50MP sensor capable of recording 4K 60FPS videos. The brand is even touting it as “India’s 1st 50MP 4K 60 FPS Camera.”

Moreover, Infinix Zero 30 5G will pack a centred punch-hole display with triple cameras on the rear. We also revealed a few specs including 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 4K recording, and an IP53 rating.

Also, the phone will be available in two colours. Infinix says the green colour model will be called Rome Green and come with a vegan leather back. The other colour is Golden Hour and features a glass back. Additionally, the company has promised to reveal more about the smartphone on its website on August 25, 28, and 30.

Infinix has not revealed the launch date of the phone. However, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.

