Meta is the parent company behind popular apps like Instagram and WhatsApp. It has been working hard to make its apps better with frequent updates. Instagram, one of Meta’s largest apps, now has over 2.5 billion users worldwide. This year, Meta introduced new updates and features, such as a redesigned story layout and an AI-driven Backdrop feature. The company is continuously working on more features. The latest information reveals that Instagram is developing a new feature called “Instagram profile sharing.”

Alessandro Paluzzi shared insights about this upcoming feature. The Instagram profile-sharing feature will allow users to share another user’s profile on their own story. But why would Instagram introduce a feature like this? On social media, there’s often a need to promote other profiles, and this new feature aims to make it easier for users to showcase and promote other users’ profiles on their stories.

Paluzzi explains that the new feature will work similarly to the existing “Add to Story” feature, but with a different focus. When a user shares another user’s profile on their story, the shared profile will be clickable. This means that the followers of the user sharing the profile can click on it and directly follow the shared profile. This feature provides a convenient way for individuals to encourage their followers to follow their business accounts or discover other interesting profiles.

Paluzzi even shared an image of the feature on X, showing a “View Profile” button. Clicking on this button will redirect users to the shared profile, making it easy for them to explore and follow. While there is no official information about when this feature will be available, it is currently in the development phase. Users can look forward to its arrival as a new and engaging way to share profiles on Instagram