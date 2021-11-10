While many other social media apps like TikTok and Snapchat let users earn money, Instagram is also planning to create some ways to help creators earn money. According to some latest reports, Instagram is planning to introduce a subscriptions feature that will enable creators to generate income from the social media platform. With this new feature, Instagram users may have to spend money to access content, see Stories, or media from their favourite creators.

On the other hand, some iOS users of the app in India and the US are starting to get this feature. The aforesaid category is available under the In-App Purchases section.

Instagram to Roll out Subscriptions Feature to Help Creators Earn Money

The in-app subscriptions have been listed on the iOS App Store at INR 89 (about $1.20)per month. According to some Twitter users, the new in-app purchase option is available in the UK as well. So we can say that this new feature will be available globally in a few days.

Anyhow, Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri had also previously hinted that the company is planning to introduce subscriptions. He further said that the subscriptions will help monetize the popular platform. Moreover, it will also gives creators an efficient way to earn money officially from their profiles.

Just recently, Instagram has replaced the “swipe up” gesture for opening links with an all-new sticker format. Moreover, the company has also announced a new ‘Collab’ feature. It will allow users of the social media platform to collaborate with others on Feed Posts and Reels. The feature looks very interesting and helpful at the same time. The new feature will allow two accounts to co-author a post or Reel. The post or Reel will appear jointly to each user’s followers and will share the same comment thread, as well as view and like counts.

