Instagram is one of the most widely used platforms and in the last few years, it has got a lot of subscribers. When an App gets extremely famous, they have to take care of people’s likes and dislikes. Two years back, Instagram started hiding like count, calling it a major decision by the company in order to maintain users’ privacy. This decision was not welcomed by everyone, especially bloggers who were of the opinion that since the company has hidden likes, how will they compete with each other. The company was of the opinion that Like counts gives birth to popularity, and since everyone is equal, it spreads negativity among each other. It seems Instagram has finally listened to them and has launched a global test where users would be able to choose whether to hide or unhide like counts on their and other people’s posts. The company revealed that it has rolled out the Instagram Global test after it analyzed the mixed responses of users over its experiment to removed likes.

While telling about the test, Instagram said:

“In 2019, we started hiding like counts for a small group of people to understand if it lessens some pressure when posting to Instagram,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what’s popular.”

Instagram Global Test will Allow users to Hide/Unhide Likes

The spokesperson from the company also revealed that Facebook is also testing the same functionality for its users which will be launched in the upcoming weeks. She also added that this move is taken as people were asking for more controls for interacting with each other. While Facebook had not hidden likes globally, it had tested hiding likes on others’ posts in Australia.

Since there are two types of people on Instagram, one, who believe hiding likes is a good step for users’ mental health, whereas there are other people especially creators who believe that users should be given freedom whatever they do. This test will showcase on which side users are more tilted and will help the company to make a final decision.

