Instagram has just announced one of the most demanding features, Quiet Mode. Now, users will be able to set an account’s status to ‘In Quiet Mode’ to alert the followers that the users are not active on the platform. The feature encourages users to fix boundaries with friends and followers. Moreover, it will help to reduce the users’ anxiety about spending time away from the app by silencing incoming notifications and auto-replying to direct messages (DMs).

Instagram Introduces Quiet mode for its users: Here’s how to Enable

The company revealed that the new feature is targeted at teenage users to encourage them to reduce their screen time.

“Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night while studying and during school. You can easily customize your Quiet mode hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we’ll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed,” writes Instagram in the blog post.

If you want to set your account ‘In Quiet mode’, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to enable the new feature. But first of all, make sure that you are running the latest version of the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Here are the steps to enable Quiet mode on Instagram

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone

Tap on your profile icon

Next, tap on the three horizontal bars at the top right corner of your screen

Now, select Settings and tap on Notifications

Now, turn on the toggle to enable Quiet mode

