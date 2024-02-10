Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced that Meta will no longer recommend political content to users on Instagram and Threads. This shift means that while users may still encounter political content from accounts they follow, the platforms will no longer actively boost such posts.

The update, set to roll out gradually over the coming weeks, will affect public accounts in areas where Meta’s recommendation algorithms typically suggest content, such as Instagram’s Reels, Explore, and suggested users on Threads. While Mosseri did not delve into specifics regarding how Meta will define “political” content, a spokesperson clarified that it would encompass topics related to elections and social issues.

Instagram and Threads Will No Longer Recommend Political Content

“Our definition of political content encompasses topics likely to involve government, elections, or social issues,” the spokesperson explained. “Given the complexity and fluidity of global issues, this definition will evolve through ongoing engagement with platform users, communities, and external experts.”

Despite the default reduction in political content recommendations, users who wish to continue seeing such posts can opt-in through the settings of Instagram and Threads. Meta emphasized that this update will not impact how users engage with posts from accounts they actively follow. Mosseri emphasized, “Our aim is to preserve users’ ability to engage with political content while respecting individual preferences.”

This move represents Meta’s latest attempt to discourage Threads users from discussing topics deemed potentially sensitive. The platform already blocks certain “potentially sensitive” subjects, including terms related to vaccines and COVID-19, from search results. Mosseri has previously stated that Meta does not wish to promote discussions on “politics and hard news” within the app.

However, this change may spark criticism from users and creators who believe Meta unfairly suppresses certain content types. Meta has assured that Instagram users with “professional” accounts can utilize the “account status” feature to determine whether their posts currently meet the criteria for recommendations.

In conclusion, Meta’s decision to limit political content recommendations reflects an ongoing effort to balance users’ engagement preferences with concerns surrounding sensitive topics.

See Also: Facebook and Instagram Will Soon Label All Fake AI Images