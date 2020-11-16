iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max battery life Review: Pro Max Battery is good, except for one thing

The two main reasons you should buy iPhone 12 Pro Max rather than other new iPhones are that iPhone 12 Pro Max contains a more prominent display and a huge battery. Furthermore, iPhone 12 Pro Max is having a 3687 mAh battery cell inside, which is the biggest of all latest iPhones. This blog focuses on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max battery life Review.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max battery life Review

Mention below is the size of each iPhone battery:

iPhone 12 Mini battery size: 2227 mAh

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro battery size: 2815 mAh

The battery size of iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3687 mAh

A battery test is essential to know that a battery results in excellent real-world battery life results, and there is no other way to know this. We did many in-depth battery tests to know exactly what to expect from Pro Max.

Watching videos on social media is the favorite time pass for many users, and YouTube can easily replace Television for many people, so this test is a good indication regarding the battery life you can expect from a new Pro Max.

So how long iPhone Pro Max last? iPhone Pro Max lasts 8 hours and 37 minutes on our YouTube video streaming battery test. iPhone 11 Pro Max scored 8 hours and 58 minutes on the same test. So, iPhone Pro Max scored a bit less than last year’s iPhone, and it is not surprising because Pro Max has a smaller battery cell than the other iPhone.

Web Browsing Battery Test for iPhone 12 Pro Max

The latest iPhone 12 Pro Max lasted 14 hours and 6 minutes on our web browsing test, and it is very impressive. Moreover, this is the lightest test that we do, and it tells where your phone stands as it is fundamental for everyday tasks like scrolling and browsing.

Surprisingly, despite a few Android smartphones having huge batteries, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is well optimized for this type of use, and it lasts longer in our test. So, if you read a lot on the web or do browsing, then iPhone 12 Pro Max can easily impress you with its longevity.

3D Gaming Battery Test for iPhone 12 Pro Max

We tested iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, and both the phones fail in our 3D gaming battery test, and it won’t be a surprise for you that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was as poor as other phones. It started to heat up in summer heat like other phones. Yes, iPhone Pro Max lasted a bit longer than other latest iPhones simply because of its massive battery; however, its score is very low.

It is time for a game test, we started playing several games, and we faced the same problem repeated in a few games. For instance, while playing the famous Call of DUTY mobile ran fine without heating up, and a battery drains about 15% per hour, but while playing Minecraft, the battery starts to melt, while other games looked unaffected by it. But 15% of battery drainage in one hour is very reasonable, and it would give the Pro Max a 3D gaming battery life over 6 hours.

So at the end of the investigation, we concluded that specific games are not optimized for the all-powerful latest Apple A14 chipset inside. The battery runs wild and free. The battery drained so quickly because of not putting any caps or cover on the chip. Luckily, this does not affect all the games.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max & 12 Mini have these Impressive Color Options