iPhone 14 to feature hole-punch display & 48MP Camera

iPhone 13 series has recently launched a week back, While people were anxiously waiting for it, the excitement level has now shifted to the upcoming iPhone model and how it will look like. This is a usual practice that every year after the launch of the iPhone for the span of another 12 days we keep on getting information about the upcoming iPhone. Like every other year, this year to the internet is flooded with information regarding the upcoming iPhone 14.

We have got insight regarding the next iPhone model from analyst Ming-Chi kuo. He foresees that iPhone 14 will have a punch-hole display and a 48MP wide rear camera for its high range Pro and Pro Max models.

The iPhone 14 will be available in two screen sizes, 6.1 inches, and 6.7 inches. Initially, Kuo had said that iPhone 14 could support under-display Touch ID, however later on he said that he is expecting a delay in this feature. He said under-display touch id will not be launched till Q2 2023 due to “lower than expected development progress.” He also added that Apple’s foldable phone is also delayed to 2024.

These details are not very pleasing when it comes to Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 however these are just expectations and nothing is confirmed from the company so it might be possible that the company proves us wrong when it launches iPhone 14.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series in September last weeks. The devices came along with the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, and updated entry-level iPad.

