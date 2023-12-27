Caviar upgraded FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 using genuine Hermes leather

Caviar, the luxury atelier specializing in Apple products, unveiled a lineup of custom FineWoven cases for the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max ahead of the New Year. The company’s craftsmen replaced the fabric made of recycled materials and covered the cases with genuine Hermes Togo and Epsom leather, the same used in crafting Hermes Birkin bags.

Since the launch of the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in September 2023, Apple had abandoned cases made of genuine leather. Accessories created in collaboration with the luxury brand Hermes also disappeared from the company’s website. This decision was motivated by environmental concerns.

However, the FineWoven fabric cases received mixed reviews, with journalists from The Verge stating after tests that the cases were “very bad”. In fact, the main problem reported is the absence of awaited durability.

Now, Apple enthusiasts can choose between basic fabric cases and designer versions by Caviar, covered in Hermes leather and adorned with the Caviar emblem, plated with 24-karat gold.

Ana Al Hosani, Caviar International PR Department notes: “Not everyone was satisfied with the new FineWoven cases. Then we thought about what could be changed, we remembered the absence of the usual Hermes and Apple collaboration this year. So, the designers proposed an alternative that combines the aesthetics, quality of Hermes leather, and the functionality of Apple.”

New cases are already available on Caviar International website. The price starts with $ 2 130 for the custom case Fine Orange for iPhone 15 Pro. The company delivers all products worldwide for free.

