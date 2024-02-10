Just Pay Rs 24,500 for 6 months to PTA Approve iPhone 15 Plus
Are you worried about paying PTA tax on latest iPhone 15 Plus in Pakistan? Well, you will be amazed to know that now you can pay the respective tax in installments. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on mobile phones, particularly on flagship devices like the iPhone. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users to pay the PTA tax in installments.
So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 15 Plus with PTA.
|Product name
|
3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 15 Plus
|PKR 49,000/-.
|PKR 24,500/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03035780934. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
iPhone 15 Plus Specs
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
|Size
|6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~88.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|PLATFORM
|OS
|iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 17.3
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB/256GB/512GB 6GB RAM NVMe
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
|12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF
|SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps)
|Video
|4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, DisplayPort
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support
|Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 4383 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update, 4.5W reverse wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
