Just Pay Rs 24,500 for 6 months to PTA Approve iPhone 15 Plus

Are you worried about paying PTA tax on latest iPhone 15 Plus in Pakistan? Well, you will be amazed to know that now you can pay the respective tax in installments. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on mobile phones, particularly on flagship devices like the iPhone. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users to pay the PTA tax in installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 15 Plus with PTA.

Product name

3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN iPhone 15 Plus PKR 49,000/-. PKR 24,500/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03035780934. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.

iPhone 15 Plus Specs

DISPLAY Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~88.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection Ceramic Shield glass

PLATFORM OS iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 17.3 Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB/256GB/512GB 6GB RAM NVMe

MAIN CAMERA Dual 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.

SELFIE CAMERA Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps) Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, DisplayPort

FEATURES Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 4383 mAh, non-removable Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update, 4.5W reverse wired

MISC Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink