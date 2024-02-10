Just Pay Rs 24,500 for 6 months to PTA Approve iPhone 15 Plus

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 10, 2024
Pay pta tax on iphone 15 plus

Are you worried about paying PTA tax on latest iPhone 15 Plus in Pakistan? Well, you will be amazed to know that now you can pay the respective tax in installments. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed hefty taxes on mobile phones, particularly on flagship devices like the iPhone. To provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall, under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, is offering users to pay the PTA tax in installments.

So, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 15 Plus with PTA.

Product name
3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN		 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 15 Plus PKR 49,000/-. PKR 24,500/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03035780934. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link. 

iPhone 15 Plus Specs

DISPLAY
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
Size 6.7 inches, 110.2 cm2 (~88.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
PLATFORM
OS iOS 17, upgradable to iOS 17.3
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.46 GHz Everest + 4×2.02 GHz Sawtooth)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB/256GB/512GB 6GB RAM NVMe
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 48 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, DisplayPort
FEATURES
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support
Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
BATTERY
Type Li-Ion 4383 mAh, non-removable
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update, 4.5W reverse wired
MISC
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

 

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

