Qualcomm X70 Modem Powers iPhone 15 for Faster 5G Connectivity

The iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, has embraced the Qualcomm X70 modem for enhanced 5G performance, a departure from last year’s models. iFixit’s Shahram Mokhtari confirmed this significant upgrade. Apple hasn’t simply carried over last year’s Pro logic boards to the baseline models; they’ve improved them.

Mokhtari elaborated, noting that Apple’s baseline models are not perpetually receiving hand-me-downs but are actively updated to maintain current components on the logic boards, even though it entails additional resources.

This change means that all iPhone 15 models now incorporate Qualcomm’s X70 modem, continuing the trend from the previous year when the entire iPhone 14 lineup adopted the X65 modem.

SpeedSmart last month’s benchmark test also revealed that Qualcomm’s X70 modem significantly enhances 5G performance. According to the data, the iPhone 15 offers up to a 24% increase in 5G speeds compared to the iPhone 14 lineup. This improvement will be most noticeable for Verizon users, followed by T-Mobile and AT&T customers.

Overall, the X70 modem in the iPhone 15 will reduce power consumption. It will enhance 5G carrier aggregation and improve performance in areas with weaker cell tower signals.

It’s worth noting that many flagship Android smartphones have Qualcomm’s X70 modem. While Apple is working on its in-house 5G modems which still take several years to be available in the market. Last month, Qualcomm announced that Apple will continue to utilize Qualcomm’s 5G modems for the iPhone at least until 2026.