iPhone 16 to have a new Camera arrangement – Report

The smartphone leakster Majin Bu has made a post on X that goes parallel with the previous leaks regarding the iPhone 16. The leakster also unveiled a new rear camera arrangement and design for the iPhone 16. The post shows that the iPhone 16 will have dual cameras at the rear, placed one below the other in a pill-shaped camera bump, and each of the cameras has its own ring. The camera design looks like a combination of the iPhone X’s and the iPhone 11’s camera arrangement and design.

Last year, in May, @URedditor claimed that the rear cameras on the iPhone 16 would be aligned vertically, unlike the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15, which are aligned diagonally. Then, in December, MacRumors leaked renders of the iPhone 16 prototype with the new camera arrangement

Moreover, the previous reports suggested that the change in camera arrangement will enable the iPhone 16 to record spatial video (recording this type of video requires the wide and ultrawide cameras to be aligned vertically), as we can witness in the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition, it will bring a resemblance between the design of the non-Pro and Pro models. The reports also suggest that Apple is moving from a mechanical to a capacitive action button with the addition of a capture button on the iPhone 16.