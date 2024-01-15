iPhone 15 & 15 Plus: PTA Tax Update Jan. 2024

As we step into 2024, iPhone enthusiasts in Pakistan need to stay informed about the latest PTA tax rates. In this update, we revisit the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models (first update), with a focus on their PTA tax as of January 2024.

The iPhone 15 series, which hit the global markets on September 22, 2023, has been a topic of keen interest, especially regarding the PTA taxes for these base model iPhone 15s in Pakistan.

PhoneWorld is back to provide the latest insights on the iPhone 15 PTA tax and its implications for Pakistani consumers.

While the PTA tax rates for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have remained steady since their launch, it’s important to recap the current figures for our readers.

iPhone 15 PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 PKR 111,000 PKR 134,750

iPhone 15 Plus PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 Plus PKR 118,500 PKR 143,000

Despite the stable tax rates, the market’s response to these models remains the same i.e. not paying PTA Tax and using a secondary budget 4G device along with it.

Keeping up with the latest tax rates, including the iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Plus PTA tax as of Jan 2024, is crucial for potential buyers and tech enthusiasts. At PhoneWorld, we continue to bring you the most accurate taxes to assist your tech journeys.

