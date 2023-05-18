IT Ministry Drafts new National AI Policy

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has drafted the new National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy. The policy aimed at embracing AI by appreciating human intelligence and stimulating a hybrid intelligence ecosystem for equitable, responsible, and transparent use of AI.

The policy framework envisaged providing a complete AI-enabling ecosystem in Pakistan. It will cover all aspects of awareness, skill development, standardisation, and ethical use.

According to a State of AI Report, Pakistan ranks 117 out of 172 countries and has an index score of 34.03 in terms of AI readiness at a global scale.

The National AI Policy aims to augment AI and allied technologies through balanced demand and supply-side interventions, inducing the establishment of research and innovation centres in AI for developing, test-bedding, deploying, and scaling AI solutions. This includes learning how to improve governance and manage the impact of AI, and responsible use of AI to generate economic gains and improve lives. In addition, AI will raise the government’s capability to deliver anticipatory and personalised services.

Pakistan shall increase awareness and understanding of AI technologies and their benefits; our workforce will be equipped with the necessary competencies to participate in the AI economy. Transformation of sectors and industries towards effective use of AI, facilitated by national IT boards through creating awareness and offering training programmes through sectoral cooperation.

The draft policy noted that the main challenge for the successful implementation of IoT Cloud-based services is the availability of data in digital form and the standardization of the data. Pakistan’s government and public organizations are sitting on vast amounts of data that have yet to be digitalised and then standardized so that it can be used in predictive analytics, machine learning/deep learning, and other technological uses.

The following points discuss the prospects of AI applications:

CoE-AI shall establish IoT cloud-based services at subsidized rates. It will offer a faster learning experience and support for academia.

CoE-AI shall promote IoT-based applications. Improve the quality of Cloud and IoT-based technologies and will provide state-of-the-art facilities for predictive analytics and the generation of insights for various industries.

The initiative shall invite local and international companies to provide IoT-based Cloud services on competitive grounds.

