IT Ministry works on WhatsApp like App IT Ministry to form Whatsapp like Android App over security concerns from govt officials

Bilal Abbasi, Director of IT Ministry, said a WhatsApp-styled android app program is being considered for government members amid concerns that WhatsApp and phone messages from government officials might be compromised via cyber-attacks.

He said the National IT Ministry Board (NITB) is working on this government-approved project, and will launch its pilot project in the next weeks.

Bilal Abbasi said government workers are discussing different topics and their information is insecure because of the WhatsApp application, and the NITB is now working on a similar system to counter this fear. Application led by NITB will be protected and secured for communications of government officials, Bilal Abbasi said as reported by a private media channel.

It is important to note that a few days ago Pakistan Intelligence Agencies detected a major cyber assault by Indian Intelligence Agencies involving a variety of cybercrimes including tricky manufacturing by hacking personal mobile phones and technological gadgets from government officials and military staff.

In a press statement released, the Armed Forces spokesperson said, “Various targets are being investigated by Hostile Intelligences Agencies. The Pakistan Army further strengthened the requisite steps to thwart these operations, including cyber security actions against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs).

The military forces invest in opposing intelligence agency objectives. The spokesperson further said advisory would also be sent to all departments and institutions of government to recognize lapses and improve the respective information security measures.