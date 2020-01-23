The annual Jazz Business Connects brought together businesses from across the board on one platform to exhibit Jazz’s ever-increasing ICT portfolio. The aim is to make interaction with business customers simple, responsive, and productive. Most importantly, through these annual events, the Jazz Business Services division provides a shared sense of purpose to partners by working together to bring new, innovative offerings that put businesses first.

As per its value of being Customer Obsessed, Jazz took an innovative approach this year to the event, by designing the activity around the needs of its corporate and enterprise customers. To ensure that Jazz presents its best to the customers, it engaged different Jazz divisions, including internal teams, franchises, & alternate channels partners for immersive 1v1 sessions based on the needs of different industry verticals.

Jazz Business Connects engages business experts in Karachi

“Through Jazz Business Connects, we want to give a platform to various businesses where they can learn strategies for business growth, understand how to integrate technology to their businesses and leverage it for carrying out tasks efficiently,” said Jazz Chief Corporate & Enterprise Officer Syed Ali Naseer. “Through these events, we look forward to engaging with our customers’ teams, so we can enable their success together. We don’t just want people to do business with us – we want to build relationships with them, so they value our experience and expertise.”

Continuing the spirit of winning, Jazz business signed contracts for its various services with multiple prestigious companies including HBL, Meezan bank, J., Green crescent trust and taiz financial services. The 2-day event positioned Jazz Business as an enabler for business growth, showcased the Product & Service Portfolio, leveraged the Franchise Channel Strength for B2B and enriched Customer Engagement through cross-business networking.

Covering businesses nationwide, Jazz already conducted a successful event earlier in Islamabad last year. Following Karachi, the same will be held in Lahore on 29th and 30th January 2020.