Jazz Monthly All Rounder Offer Gives you 200 All network Minutes

Jazz has introduced an offer for its users to stay connected with their loved ones throughout the month Now, Enjoy Jazz Monthly All Rounder Offer in Just Rs. 596.31. The offer gives you 200 all network minutes and 1500 SMS. Moreover, you will also get 5120 MB data after subscribing to this offer.

Offered Incentives:

200 all network Mins

1500 SMS

5120 MB Data

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this on Jazz App

Price:

Jazz Monthly All Rounder Offer is available in just Rs. 596.31 incl tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month only.

Terms and Conditions: