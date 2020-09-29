Jazz Monthly All Rounder Offer Gives you 200 All network Minutes
Jazz has introduced an offer for its users to stay connected with their loved ones throughout the month Now, Enjoy Jazz Monthly All Rounder Offer in Just Rs. 596.31. The offer gives you 200 all network minutes and 1500 SMS. Moreover, you will also get 5120 MB data after subscribing to this offer.
Offered Incentives:
- 200 all network Mins
- 1500 SMS
- 5120 MB Data
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can avail this on Jazz App
Price:
- Jazz Monthly All Rounder Offer is available in just Rs. 596.31 incl tax.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one month only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Company reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time
- Call set up fee is applicable
- Unwanted and unethical (unreasonable) messages can be reported by texting SENDER’s NUMBER (SPACE) message to 9000 –PTA
- Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies
- The charging system reserves certain proportion of available data volume in MBs of your package against opening/accessing of each application/website on the device, therefore, the simultaneous opening/accessing of multiple applications and/or websites may result in reserving all your available data volume in MBs of your package and may start charging on base rate of your package
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512KB
- Click here for General Terms & Conditions.