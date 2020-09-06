Jazz has introduced a variety of packages for its prepaid users. The company actively keeps in mind the need of its users, especially for the youth. Just like its other packages, Jazz Monthly Mega Offer Lets You Stay active throughout the month. The package gives you 8 GB data. Among them, you can choose 4GB from 2 AM to 2 PM. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code. Here are the details of the package.

Jazz Monthly Mega Offer Lets You Stay Active all Time

Offered Incentives:

8 GB data (4GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*31#

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 375 incl. tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions: