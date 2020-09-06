Jazz Monthly Mega Offer Lets You Stay Active all Time
Jazz has introduced a variety of packages for its prepaid users. The company actively keeps in mind the need of its users, especially for the youth. Just like its other packages, Jazz Monthly Mega Offer Lets You Stay active throughout the month. The package gives you 8 GB data. Among them, you can choose 4GB from 2 AM to 2 PM. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code. Here are the details of the package.
Offered Incentives:
- 8 GB data (4GB from 2 AM to 2 PM)
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *117*31#
Price:
- The offer is available in just Rs. 375 incl. tax.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one month.
Terms and Conditions:
- Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB