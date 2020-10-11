Jazz Monthly Starter Bundle Gives You 4 GB in Just Rs. 215
Jazz is quite active in bringing the new offers for its customers. Jazz Monthly Starter Bundle Gives You 4 GB data for a month. The offer is also available on Jazz Data SIM. Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 215. To subscribe to this offer, users need to dial *117*77#.
Offered Incentives:
- 4GB data (2GB from 2AM- 2PM)
How to Avail the Offer:
- Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 117*77#.
Price:
- The offer is available in Rs. 215.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one month.
Terms and Conditions:
- All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe
- Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G, 3G and 4G networks
- For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim
- Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will be consumed first, once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs
- Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number
- PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity
- On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle