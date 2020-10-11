Jazz Monthly Starter Bundle Gives You 4 GB in Just Rs. 215

Jazz is quite active in bringing the new offers for its customers. Jazz Monthly Starter Bundle Gives You 4 GB data for a month. The offer is also available on Jazz Data SIM. Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 215. To subscribe to this offer, users need to dial *117*77#.

Offered Incentives:

4GB data (2GB from 2AM- 2PM)

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing * 117*77#.

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 215.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month.

Terms and Conditions: