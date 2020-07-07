Enjoy Jazz Punjab Offer in Just Rs. 8+tax

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 7, 2020
Jazz Punjab Offer

Jazz has brought more ease for its users in Punjab. Enjoy Jazz Punjab Offer in Just Rs. 8+tax. It is a daily offer and offers 100 Jazz minutes and SMS. The offer is only valid for its customers in selected cities of Punjab. To get this offer, you need a recharge of Rs. 10.

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial a USSD code which is *6000#. Moreover, to check the remaining incentives, you need to dial *6000*2#.

Offered Incentives:

  • 100 Jazz Mins
  • 100 SMS

How to Avail the Offer:

  • Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *6000#

Price:

  • Jazz Punjab Offer is available in just Rs. 8.4 incl tax.

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one day only.

Terms and Conditions:

  • Offer is available in cities Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sialkot, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and other areas
  • Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
  • Call set up fee is applicable
  • Internet offers can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
  • Click here for General Terms & Conditions.

