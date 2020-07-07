Jazz has brought more ease for its users in Punjab. Enjoy Jazz Punjab Offer in Just Rs. 8+tax. It is a daily offer and offers 100 Jazz minutes and SMS. The offer is only valid for its customers in selected cities of Punjab. To get this offer, you need a recharge of Rs. 10.

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial a USSD code which is *6000#. Moreover, to check the remaining incentives, you need to dial *6000*2#.

Enjoy Jazz Punjab Offer in Just Rs. 8+tax

Offered Incentives:

100 Jazz Mins

100 SMS

Check Also: Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available at Half Price

How to Avail the Offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *6000#

Price:

Jazz Punjab Offer is available in just Rs. 8.4 incl tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only.

Terms and Conditions: