Largest MacBook Air with 15.5 inches to launch this spring

According to reports, Apple is working on a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that might be launch in the spring of 2023. Young stated in a tweet shared with his followers that manufacturing on panels designed for the MacBook Air will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition to the larger-screened MacBook Air, it is also reported in June that Apple is working on a 12-inch MacBook. This machine, however, is not expected to be released until the end of 2023 or early 2024.

In terms of processors, the larger-screened MacBook Air may be offered with M2 and M2 Pro chip choices, but it is not likely to have the same mini-LED display or ProMotion technology as the MacBook Pro versions. This new processor adds even more speed and capabilities to Apple’s most popular Mac laptops, thanks to industry-leading power efficiency, a unified memory architecture, and unique innovations.

A MagSafe charging connector, an updated speaker system, and a 1080p camera are all probable. With the introduction of Apple Silicon, the business has made it simpler to expand its MacBook portfolio, which appears to be the case based on these speculations.

It will come in four different colours: silver, space grey, midnight, and starlight. Providing exceptional speed, up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and up to 20 hours of battery life2 in a small package.