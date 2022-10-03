Latest Pixel Watch Leak Reveals up to 24-Hour Battery Life and More

The latest Pixel Watch leak posted images promoting the upcoming Pixel Watch taken from a Taiwan-based carrier. One of the most important leaks shows that it will deliver up to 24 hours of battery power on a single charge. Google is having an event on October 6 to introduce the Pixel Watch.

Latest Pixel Watch Leak Reveals up to 24-Hour Battery Life and Much More

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The image shows what is coming in the box:

Google Pixel Watch

USB-C magnetic charging cable

Sports Band

Quick Start Guide

The charging cable resembles a tiny puck and will stick to the Pixel Watch with the use of a magnet. The watch screen is protected by Google Glass and features a rounded convex design. With Quick Pairing, users can quickly pair the watch with their Pixel phone or Pixel Buds. Moreover, using the “Find my Device” app users can find their missing Pixel phone or smartwatch. And the watch will also help you control your smart home devices such as a smart thermostat or smart lamp.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch can receive calls, send and receive messages, and email. You will also be able to listen to music streaming through your smartwatch. The watch will track your heart rate and make an emergency call. Not only this, but the watch can monitor your activity time, the number of calories you’ve burned, and the number of steps taken.

The previous rumours have further revealed that it will have a 1.18-inches screen. The pricing will start at $349 for the Wi-Fi-only model. Whereas, the cellular variant will cost around $399. The battery size is 300mAh. The watch will have 32GB of storage and 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM. Moreover, the Poxel watch will reportedly come in Black, Gray, and Gold with the Black model.

See Also: Google Is Working On Pocket-Friendly Flagship Pixel Phone: Leak