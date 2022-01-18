Just recently, Apple has disclosed that the company might start working with Samsung for OLED display panels for its iPads. It is unclear whether Apple has asked LG for OLED displays or not. But, LG Display has just announced that it is expanding an existing OLED manufacturing plant to increase its production capacity.

According to a new report by The Elec, LG Display’s Paju, the Korea plant is set to grow following a KRW 3.3 trillion ($2.7b) investment.

LG Expands Production Capacity as Talk of a Future OLED iPad Continues

LG Display is going to expand its small and medium-sized OLED plant in Paju. Small and medium-sized OLEDs are part of the KRW 3.3 trillion investment strategy that was announced last year. If core equipment is installed, 6th generation OLED production capacity will double by 2024. It is expected to mainly be used as a supply chain for Apple mobile and tablet panels.

We could just say that LG is expanding its business just to facilitate Apple’s huge OLED demand. The report also says that “OLED application to iPads will also begin in two days” which suggests testing is almost underway. Last week’s report suggested that an OLED iPad could have Samsung’s displays inside by 2024.

It isn’t exactly clear which iPad we’re talking about here, but iPad Pro makes the most sense. Apple currently uses mini-LED but has previously been rumored to have designs on OLED for that application. It seems like the race has started between Samsung and LG. Let’s see which company will serve Apple for its OLED panels.

