Local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 3.44 million mobile phones locally during the first four months (January-April) of 2023. The official data suggested that local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 0.63 million mobile handsets during April 2023.

Local manufacturing plants manufactured/assembled 21.94 million mobile handsets during the calendar year 2022 compared to 24.66 million in 2021. The decline is attributable to issues in imports on account of restricting the opening of letters of credit (LCs).

Pakistan Manufactured 3.44m Mobile Phones Locally During First Four Months of 2023

Check Also: Pakistan Imports Mobile Phones Worth $473 Million During 10 Months

During 2022 around 21.94 million mobile handsets were assembled compared to 1.53 million commercially imported phones handsets.

However, the locally manufactured/ assembled 3.44 million mobile phones handsets included 2.79 million 2G and 0.65 million smartphones.

Besides, as per the PTA data, 56 per cent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 44 per cent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

The country imported mobile phones worth $ 473.287 million during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23. It registered a negative growth of 73.84 per cent when compared to $ 1.809 billion during the same period last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), mobile phone imports declined by 28.69 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in April 2023 and stood at $ 10.587 million compared to imports of $ 14.846 million in March 2023.

Mobile phone imports registered 95.03 per cent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2023 compared to $ 212.881 million in April 2022.

See Also: Breaking News! FBR Reduces Taxes on Smartphones – Discover More!