Breaking News! FBR Reduces Taxes on Smartphones – Discover More!

Finally, there is good news for the mobile industry and smartphone users in Pakistan. According to a credible source, the Federal Board of Revenue has announced a reduction in PTA taxes on all mobile phones.

The source further entailed that there will be approximately a 15%-25% reduction in taxes.

Good News for iPhone users:

For the past year or so, mobile industry experts and users have been complaining about the high taxes on smartphones and urged the authorities to reduce these taxes.

As we all know, the hottest debate regarding PTA taxes involved the latest models of iPhones. Specifically, users who recently purchased any of the iPhone 14 models were most concerned about whether to pay such high taxes or not. Well, in this regard, sources informed us that there is a decent amount of reduction in taxes on all iPhone 14 series models.

What’s next?

You will surely be curious about the reduction in taxes on other smartphones as well. We have been working with the authorities and evaluating the reduction of taxes on other smartphones. Stay tuned for further updates on the reduced taxes for other smartphone models. Also, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator to know more about taxes on different smartphones.