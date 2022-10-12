Mark Zuckerberg Reveals new Quest Pro VR headset

During an online event for developers, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new VR headset, the Quest Pro. With a price tag of $1,499 (£1,370), Quest Pro is almost four times the price of Meta’s current headset, the Quest 2, which starts at $399.

The new VR headset boasts thinner lenses, a curved battery around the head strap at the back, and controllers that self-track. The headset also allows users to see their real environment around the periphery of the screen.

Quest Pro has mixed reality capabilities, unlike its predecessor – meaning digital content can be viewed overlaid in the real world. Mark Zuckerberg said the mixed reality was “the next major step for VR”. Similarly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also announced that the office platform Windows 365 will be available on it.

No doubt, Meta is betting its future on the creation of a metaverse – a virtual world in which people can both conduct their everyday lives, in the form of avatars, and explore fantasy virtual spaces. Meta’s existing virtual reality world, Horizons, has received mixed reviews so far. Some reports revealed that some avatars are carrying out violence and sexual assault within it. Meta is not the only one, there are many other tech firms that are building their own metaverses.

Anyhow, the price of the new headset is very high. It seems like it will only be available for high-end users. Let’s see whether the company will introduce another headset for an affordable price or not.

