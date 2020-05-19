The famous chipset manufacturer MediaTek announced its new Dimesnity 800 series of budget smartphones back at CES this year and the latest one to join the list is the Dimesnity 820 built for mid-range 5G devices.

The Assistant General Manager at MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, Yenchi Lee, has told that their Dimesnity 1000 series is already being used flagship 5G smartphones in numerous markets. Therefore, with the all-new Dimensity 820, they intend to make 5G more accessible.

MediaTek Dimesnity 820 5G is Ready to Take On Snapdragon 765G

The Dimesnity 820 chipset is based on TSMC’s 7nm FinFET‌ process and operates the same CPU microarchitecture as the prior generation. The octa-core CPU is comprised of four high-performance ARM Cortex A76 cores at 2.6GHz and four 2.0GHz Cortex A55 cores for power efficiency. This provides the chipset with an edge over the Snapdragon 765G based on raw CPU power.

The chipset now has support for FHD+ display panels with a 120Hz refresh rate up from the 90Hz support from the previous generation. The new GPU uses a 5-core variant of the ARM Mali-G57 that comes along with a Hyper Engine 2.0 to bring software enhancements for better gaming performance.

In addition to that, the new chipset brings enhancements to cameras. Mediatek’s APU (AI Processing Unit) 3.0 offers more powerful camera features than earlier chipsets. And thanks to Imagiq 5.0, the new ISP, the chipset will support quad-camera setups ranging up to 80MP. Also, the chipset ensures multi-frame 4K HDR‌ video recording, better noise reduction, and a real-time bokeh effect.

Check out? MediaTek latest Octa Core chipset competes Snapdragon 800 & 805