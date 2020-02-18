Xiaomi has partnered with the Alfalah bank to facilitate its customers more. Now all the Alfalah Bank account holders can get the Xiaomi devices on instalments. Xiaomi is offering this facility with the collaboration of Alfa Mall. So, everyone who wants to lay their hands on the latest technology can buy the latest Xiaomi Mi devices from Alfa Mall on 0% markup. The only condition to be able to buy Xiaomi products on instalments is to have an AlFalah Bank credit card.

Now Get Mi Devices on Instalments From Alfa Mall

How to Avail this Offer:

With Alfalah Step-By-Step (SBS) Instalment Plans you can get the products you have always wanted in easy

equal monthly instalments with flexible tenures that suit your lifestyle perfectly in 3 simple steps:

Call Alfalah Contact Centre at 111 225 111 to place your order or you can also fill in the form drop it at any Alfalah Credit Cards dropbox, located at Bank Alfalah branches. Opt for 3, 6 or 9 months instalment plan and enjoy 0% markup or choose from a range of flexible

tenures of up to 36 months. Receive your selected product at your doorstep free of charge.

You can also get the Xiaomi phones from Faysal Bank. Here is how to get it on 0% instalments.

