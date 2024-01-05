Microsoft Adds New AI Button to Windows Keyboards

Microsoft has unveiled plans to introduce a new addition to its Windows keyboard after nearly thirty years—an AI button designed to access the company’s Copilot service seamlessly.

This newly announced “Copilot key” signifies Microsoft’s continued commitment to integrating AI into its products. It will mark a significant milestone in the tech giant’s ongoing investment in AI technology.

The introduction of the Copilot key is a testament to Microsoft’s ambitions in the realm of AI-enabled PCs. Based in Redmond, Washington, the company is keen on integrating AI technology deeply into the functionality of personal computers.

These advanced chips equip these PCs to run extensive language models and AI-powered applications directly on the device, bypassing the need for reliance on cloud-based processing.

Industry analysts anticipate that the advent of AI-capable PCs could revitalize the personal computer market, particularly after a decline in the wake of the pandemic. Research firm Canalys predicts accelerating the adoption of AI-capable PCs starting from 2025.

Microsoft has announced that the Copilot key will debut on select new Windows 11 PCs. It will receive a showcase at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas later this month. The company plans to make this key available on various upcoming Surface devices. We will get the first device with this key sometime after February this year.

Microsoft introduced this service in November last year. Copilot is a versatile AI-powered service that performs a range of tasks, from text summarization to facilitating virtual meetings. Its integration spans across Microsoft’s suite of web and productivity applications, offering users an efficient and innovative AI-driven experience.

The addition of the Copilot key represents a significant step forward in Microsoft’s mission to infuse AI seamlessly into daily computing experiences. This initiative emphasizes the company’s dedication to innovation and signifies a potential paradigm shift in how users interact with AI technology on their personal computing devices.

