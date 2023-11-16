Microsoft Copilot Takes Center Stage: AI Rebranding and Custom Chips Unveiled

Microsoft has undergone a major rebranding exercise, changing the name of its AI-powered chat interface from Bing Chat to Copilot. This move, which comes less than a year after Microsoft’s significant AI push within its Bing search engine, is regarded as a response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT’s rising popularity, with recent figures estimating that 100 million people engage with ChatGPT on a weekly basis.

Microsoft appears to have switched its attention from being a direct competitor to Google in the AI field to challenging ChatGPT. Microsoft and OpenAI, despite their close partnership, are contending for the same consumers in the AI assistant market as when they made the decision to rebrand Bing Chat as Copilot. Microsoft intends to establish Copilot as the go-to option for both consumers and enterprises looking for AI-powered solutions.

Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise will now go by the name Copilot, according to Colette Stallbaumer, General Manager of Microsoft 365. This comes after Microsoft previously used the Copilot branding for its chatbot within Windows 11. Copilot is currently presented as a two-tiered product, with a free version available via Bing and Windows and a subscription alternative called Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Consumers will require a Microsoft Account to access the free Copilot program, while business customers will have an Entra ID. The free version will also have its own domain, copilot.microsoft.com, similar to the ChatGPT structure.

Despite the shift of Copilot into a separate experience, Microsoft maintains that Bing remains an essential component of its operation. According to Caitlin Roulston, Microsoft’s Director of Communications, Bing continues to fuel various Copilot experiences and is a renowned brand and technology in the search market.

The shift away from Bing as the major entry point for Microsoft’s AI goals with Copilot is significant. Microsoft first concentrated its efforts on incorporating its AI programs within the Bing search engine, presenting it as a competitor to Google for market dominance. However, the viability of this strategy remains dubious, especially given Google’s ongoing dominance in the search sector, with over 91 percent market share, according to StatCounter, over ten months after Bing Chat’s introduction.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Google an 800-pound gorilla that he wanted to make dance earlier this year, with Google yet to take a similar approach. The renaming of Copilot demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to improving AI interfaces, but whether it can challenge Google’s search supremacy remains an open issue, reflecting the dynamic and competitive world of AI-driven services.

Microsoft introduces its own chips for AI

Microsoft has also unveiled its entry into custom-designed processing processors in response to the rising expenses of offering artificial intelligence services, joining other large tech corporations in preferring to internalize critical technology. Instead of selling these chips, Microsoft plans to use them to improve its subscription software products and incorporate them into its Azure cloud computing service.

Microsoft unveiled a new processor called Maia at the Ignite developer conference in Seattle, designed to speed AI processing operations. Maia Chip is a basic component of Microsoft’s $30-per-month “Copilot” service for corporate software customers as well as for developers looking to create personalized AI applications.

The Maia chip’s major goal is to improve the performance of large language models, a type of AI software critical to Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. This cooperation is the result of Microsoft’s work with OpenAI, the originator of ChatGPT. Microsoft’s choice to create customized chips demonstrates the company’s dedication to improving AI capabilities and guaranteeing smooth integration into its array of services.

ALSO READ: Human-Like Reasoning: Microsoft Unveils AI Advancement Through “Algorithm of Thoughts”