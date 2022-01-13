Microsoft Discontinues All Xbox One Consoles

The software giant Microsoft has stopped the production of all Xbox One Consoles. The reason given by the tech giant is to focus their energies on the production of Xbox X / S.

The tech giant discontinued the production of Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S before the launch of Xbox Series X. Soon the same approach was followed with the Xbox One S console by the end of 2020. By stopping the production of Xbox One S, the retailers sold off the remaining stock.

In a statement given to The Verge by the senior Director of Xbox console product marketing, Cindy Walker said that by stopping the production of Xbox One consoles, they focused all their energy on the production of Xbox Series X / S.

Sony had a similar plan for the PS4 console. According to Bloomberg’s report, Sony had planned to the end the production of PS4 console by the end of 2021, but Sony did not follow their plan. Now in 2022, they will manufacture around a million PS4 consoles. Sony has taken up this decision as to meet the increasing demand of their console.

So lets see if Microsoft also goes back on their decision of discontinuing the Xbox One consoles like Sony.

