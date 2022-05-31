Microsoft is rumored to be making dongle for game streaming

Microsoft has acknowledged it is working on an affordable dongle for game streaming that would allow users to play Xbox games without the need for a full-fledged console, which might have a significant impact on Apple TV’s future success.

Many businesses are focusing on game streaming right now. Nvidia’s GeForce Now service has been rolled out to a variety of devices, including TVs(opens in new tab), and the company’s most recent keynote focused on streaming infrastructure. Sony has even revised its PlayStation Plus(opens in new tab) service to incorporate cloud streaming options, but it’s impossible to ignore Microsoft’s GamePass(opens in new tab) service and its potential when combined with streaming.

“Our goal with Xbox Cloud Gaming is to enable consumers to play the games they want, on the devices they want, wherever they want,” says Microsoft. We’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that can be linked to any TV or monitor without the need for a console, as we stated last year,” a Microsoft spokesperson told sources.

Microsoft confirmed to the sources that it is working on new Xbox hardware. The streaming device, codenamed “Keystone,” is similar to Chromecast and Google Stadia in that it connects to any TV or monitor through HDMI, allowing users to access Microsoft’s massive gaming library as well as any other streaming content it chooses to offer.