Microsoft begins testing for Xbox Game Pass Family Plan

Microsoft has begun testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan, which will enable the subscribers to share their rewards with others. A sample of this Xbox Game Pass family package is now available in Colombia and Ireland, with testers able to add up to four individuals to their membership as long as they live in the same country.

The Xbox Insider trial version of the scheme, as detailed in a new Microsoft blog post, will allow anyone with a special Insider Preview Game Pass plan to invite up to four people to share that subscription, with each receiving unique access to Game Pass Ultimate’s full selection of games, content, and benefits.

“Beginning today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders may begin previewing a plan that allows several individuals to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits,” says Tyler Mittleider, a senior technical program manager at Microsoft. “

A month of Game Pass Ultimate is the equivalent of 18 days of the family package. To summarize, if Microsoft delivers the family plan to the US, it will cost roughly $25 per month, or $5 per person. You must wait until your membership expires before switching to a new plan.

Other than that, Nintendo has long provided a Switch Online family plan for both the base and Expansion Pack levels. Despite the fact that Sony just updated PlayStation Plus, no multi-person plans are currently available.