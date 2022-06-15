Microsoft is working on bringing games in Team Meetings

Microsoft is one of the big technology companies that are leading the market these days. Microsoft has always been innovative and creative in bringing new things to its users. It is nowadays working on bringing games in Team meetings video call service.

Microsoft started Team meetings to bring people together via the internet. In this meeting, the members have the same and shared objectives and they come together for a shared objective. If a meeting is well organized, it allows people to work together and share data and information in real-time rather than being in the same physical location. To bring more attractiveness to team meetings, the new idea of bringing games will keep the members lively and they will either work or study in a friendly ambiance.

Microsoft Teams already has a creative Virtual Code Break in which the brain tester activity challenges the team members to think creatively and together solve problems that keep them lively and active. Now they are trying to bring charming games so that members can take rest and play games to stay active.

Sources reveal that the company will be bringing iconic games first to the meetings. These may include Connect 4, Solitaire and Wordament and little on will add other news also. The company has not yet confirmed anything about the number of games and types of games and just revealed that they are still working on this.

Microsoft is also working on other features to make Team meetings more attractive for the members. It is bringing in Memoji-like 3D avatars in Together Mode to add to the value the company is providing to its users. These avatars will enhance the quality of the meetings.

The games featured in Team Meeting will bring fun to the meeting otherwise the members get bored very quickly and leave the meeting and then again join after some time. People also sometimes prefer Zoom as they think Microsoft Teams is slow and clunky. The company is also trying to cover this loophole also.

Also Read: Meta Expands its Parental Control Rules for Instagram