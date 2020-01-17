Now Microsoft is making easier the complicated math problems by its Microsoft Math Solver App. Yes, the company has released the amazing app-in-one solution to solve mathematical problems on Android or iOS devices.

Basically, the app is working with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) in order to recognize math problems and provides solutions for a wide range of concepts, that ranges from elementary arithmetic and quadratic equations to calculus and statistics. Using this app is quite easy and simple. You can simply add your problems to the Microsoft Math Solver app directly by drawing, scanning, or typing. Moreover, the app is also helping you by providing graphs and step-by-step explanation.

Microsoft Math Solver App is Now Live

In order to start with the Microsoft Math Solver app, you have to capture a photo that includes your math problem or type your problem on the screen with the help of the built-in scientific calculator. Other than that, you are also able to add your problem statements by drawing on the display of your smartphone or tablet with the help of your finger or a stylus. The app Math Solver will then start using its AI algorithms in order to recognize the text and then it will display the problem on the screen.

Once the app recognizes and shows the problem, then it will provide you with instant solutions and highlights step-by-step guidance which will allow you to learn how to solve your problems even without using the app.

Microsoft Math Solver App is available in 22 languages that include German, Spanish, Russian Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu among others.In fact the wide language support will allow anyone to understand how the math concepts work.

