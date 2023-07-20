Regardless of where they are working, people usually want to stay engaged and feel empowered when collaborating with their colleagues. The new Maybelline Beauty filters in Microsoft Teams from Maybelline New York can help users to adjust their personal style quickly and easily from within a Teams meeting. The virtual makeup looks let people try out different styles, giving them more ways to express themselves at work.

Microsoft developed these filters in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute with the goal of representing a broad and diverse population. Currently, the Maybelline Beauty app provides users with 12 unique looks. Users can select from different digital makeup colours and blur effects.

Microsoft Teams is adding AI-Powered Maybelline Beauty Filters

The Maybelline Beauty filters in Teams use AI-powered functionality enabled by Modiface. It is an augmented reality technology for the beauty industry owned by Maybelline’s parent company L’Oreal. Modiface AI identifies over 70 points of the user’s face to create a “virtual map” that enables the seamless application of digital filters.

Initially, it is available in preview mode. These Maybelline filters will be available globally soon.

How to get started using the Maybelline app in Teams Before your next meeting:

Click on “Join Meeting”

Click “Video Effects”

Then “More Video Effects”

Scroll down in the right pane and select “Maybelline” under the “Filters” category

Scroll down to view all and select your favourite look

Click “Join now”

If you already joined a meeting and want to choose a look:

Click “More…” at the top of your meeting screen

Click “Video Effects”

Scroll down in the right pane and select “Maybelline” under the “Filters” category

Scroll down to view all and select your favourite look

Click “Preview” to see your selected look without others viewing yet or “Apply” to turn on your favourite look

