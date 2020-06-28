The smartphone and tech retailers have gradually begun to open their stores since lockdown due to the COVD-19 pandemic has started to lift in many parts of the world. However, the tech-giant Microsoft has recently revealed that the company will be permanently shutting down nearly all its retail stores. There are some exceptions which include the four of its flagships in New York City, Sydney, London, and Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft’s New Strategy: Shutting Down Almost Every Retail Store

The company has lately made an announcement in which it briefed that it is operating on a “new approach” to retail. It incorporates the shutdown of their physical locations while shifting to online stores. The retail stores that will remain open will be converted into “Microsoft Experience Centers” where everyone will be able to visit, interact with products, and take courses. The announcement further entails that:

Since the Microsoft Store locations closed in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail team has helped small businesses and education customers digitally transform; virtually trained hundreds of thousands of enterprise and education customers on remote work and learning software; and helped customers with support calls. The team supported communities by hosting more than 14,000 online workshops and summer camps and more than 3,000 virtual graduations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced every store owner to sift towards online practices. Although the company’s strategy to go full virtual seems to have begun for a while now, the COVID-19 pandemic did gently nudge them towards their ambition. In addition to that, it allowed them to assess the services their teams could render from a distance.

Microsoft has also addressed the serious issue of their current employees facing unemployment. These employees will now be transferred to Microsoft’s corporate facilities where they will remotely work in different domains.

