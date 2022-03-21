MiFit App has Now Become Zepp Life on Play Store

The Mi Fit app, which gives significant support for Xiaomi’s network of smart bands and wearables, has a new name Zepp Life in a new upgrade. This is in light of Xiaomi’s decision to change the names of all Mi-branded goods to something else. Let’s look into it more!

Zepp is Expanding

The new moniker gets its name from the famous Amazfit brand. Now it has a name, Zepp. It’s a Xiaomi subsidiary, particularly the Huami sub-brand. The Mi Amazfit smartwatches and smart wristbands were offered under the Xiaomi Amazfit brand, indicating their Xiaomi origins.

With the latest adjustments, the Mi Fit app currently supports Mi-branded smartwatches and smart bands, will now be known as Zepp Life. It will, though, continue to support Mi products that are currently on the market. Furthermore, the app portal will remain unchanged. It is only the name and logo being the substantial modifications. After a single up-gradation, the Mi Fit app will become the Zepp Life app. It is now at version 5.6.0; however, it will soon be modified to Zepp Life version 6.0.0.

Smartwatch Industry

Furthermore, according to fresh statistics from the International Data Corporation (IDC), Zepp Wellness ranked first in global smartwatch shipment in 2021. There are more than 6.81 million adult watches sold worldwide. Zepp has been surfing the tide of continual growth and has achieved a quicker shipment growth increase than the worldwide overall growth rate.

In research from IDC on the worldwide wearable device industry, Zepp also ranked first in Brazil and Turkey. There were other countries alongside. Such as, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Indonesia coming in second. Furthermore, the company has its sights set on India. It plans to develop its market there and incorporate the benefits of the global supply chain to provide superior products over the long term.

