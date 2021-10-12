11 Different Types of Mobile Phone Displays in the Market

As mobile penetration has reached uncharted levels, more mobile displays are coming on the horizon with different names and terminologies. There are a number of mobile display types ranging from cheap ones to many expensive ones. Furthermore, these mobile phone displays have different resolutions, sizes, and brightness levels. Simultaneously, the expensive displays have a better resolution, sharper picture, high brightness levels, and vice versa. So for those who are interested in learning more about the phone screen types, they are at the right place. As in this blog, we are going to mention all mobile phone displays, their specifications, and which technology they are using.

Types of Mobile Phone Displays in the Market

But before moving forward, I would like to mention the two main display technologies.

a) LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) Technology

b) LED (Light Emitting Diode) Technology

What is a Liquid Crystal Display?

In an LCD, there are a number of liquid crystals present in the mobile phone displays that are illuminated by a backlight. The universality of the LCDs and comparatively low cost makes them a popular choice for smartphones and a range of other devices. LCDs also manage to work quite fine in direct sunlight, as the entire display is lightened from behind, however, it does suffer from potentially less accurate color representation in contrast to the displays that don’t require a backlight.

Now we are going to mention all the display types that are built on the basis of LCD technology.

TFT LCD:

A TFT LCD stands for thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT LCD). It is a type an LCD that uses thin-film-transistor (TFT) technology to enhance image qualities like addressability and contrast. A TFT LCD is an active-matrix LCD, as compared to the passive matrix LCDs or simple, direct-driven LCDs with a few segments. TFT LCDs are utilized in appliances which include TVs, computer monitors, mobile phones, handheld devices, video game systems, personal digital assistants, and much more.

Latest Smartphones with TFT LCD:

Tecno Pova 2

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

IPS LCD:

IPS LCD is another variant of the liquid crystal display. IPS stands for in-plane switching and it is a screen technology for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs). in this display type, a film of liquid crystals is sandwiched between a couple of glass surfaces. The molecules in the IPS LCS are reoriented by an applied electric field, whilst persisting parallel to the glass surfaces to form an image.

Latest smartphones with an IPS LCD:

Infinix Hot 10S

Xiaomi Poco M3

PLS LCD

PLS stands for Plane to Line Switching. This variant of the LCD is quite similar to IPS panels. PLS is being produced by Samsung. According to the company, PLS panels have better viewing angles, a 10% increase in brightness, a 15% decrease in production costs, and increased image quality as compared to the IPS panel.

Latest smartphones with a PLS LCD:

Samsung A21s

Samsung Galaxy M40

TN LCD:

TN stands for twisted nematic effect. The advent of TN technology made LCDs practical. Compared to the earlier displays, TN-cells did not need any current to circulate for operation and utilized low operating voltages that are fit for use with batteries. The advent of TN-effect displays led to their rapid expansion in the display arena.

Smartphone with TN LCD:

HTC One

Liquid Retina IPS Display:

A Liquid Retina display is another type of LCD display. Just like the regular Retina display, the Liquid Retina display depends on a higher level of pixels-per-inch to form a paper-like screen effect on which pixels are not visible to the naked eye. The Liquid Retina display boasts a staggering resolution of 1792 x 828p and a pixel density of 328 PPI.

Latest smartphones with a liquid retina display:

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

What is an LED display?

A LED display consists of a flat panel that utilizes a large number of light-emitting diodes as pixels for the mobile phone displays. Their brightness enables them to be used outside as they are also visible in the sun. Currently, this type of display is used in a number of modern and expensive smartphones. In addition to that, they have also become common in destination signs on public transport vehicles, along with variable-message signs on highways.

Now we are going to mention all the display types that are built on the basis of LED technology.

OLED:

OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diodes. The display is based on a flat light emitting technology, that is formed by putting an array of organic thin films among the two conductors. When an electrical current is applied, a bright light is released. OLEDs are emissive displays that do not need a backlight. Thus, they are much sleeker and more efficient than LCD displays.

Latest Smartphones with an OLED display:

Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra

Xiaomi 11T Pro

AMOLED

AMOLED is one of the best display technologies and stands for Active Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diodes. It is a type of OLED display and is being extensively used in smartphones. Furthermore, AMOLED technology is also used in media players, TVs, and digital cameras. The AMOLED displays are continuing to make progress towards low-power, low-cost, high resolution, and larger size. For instance, 8K video, etc.

Latest smartphones with an AMOLED display:

Oppo F19s

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Super AMOLED:

Super AMOLED is a type of AMOLED display that encompasses an integrated touch function. Instead of a layer that identifies touch on the top of the screen as in the case of a simple AMOLED, the layer is integrated into the display itself in the Super AMOLED display. The display offers a remarkable visual experience for you. It provides an array of color schemes with an unbelievable degree of color clarity which further turns into far greater resolution.

Latest Smartphones with Super AMOLED display:

Redmi Note 10 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2

Super Retina OLED

The Super Retina OLED displays use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology and are primarily used in Apple devices including iPhones and iPads. Super Retina OLED displays incorporate further advancements over conventional OLED displays to provide an exceptional viewing experience. Furthermore, the Super Retina display comes with a higher refresh rate to boost the overall performance of the display.

Latest Smartphones with Super Retina OLED:

iPhone XS

iPhone X Max

Super Retina XDR OLED Display:

The Super Retina XDR display is almost the same as the Super Retina OLED. There are some minor differences. However, Apple has used the “XDR” branding to refer to enhanced dynamic range, specifically in the Pro Display XDR which provides 1,600 nits of brightness. Furthermore, the XDR OLED display comes with a better refresh rate of 120 Hz as witnessed in the iPhone 12 pro max and 13 pro max.

Latest Smartphones with Super Retina XDR OLED Display:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Dynamic AMOLED:

Dynamic AMOLED is the latest display technology that takes your display results to new heights. This next-generation AMOLED display incorporates HDR10+ certification for cinema-grade color and contrast. The Dynamic AMOLED also alleviates harmful blue light released from the display. It is primarily used in the high-end Samsung Smartphones.

Latest Smartphones with Dynamic AMOLED:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Final words:

We have made this article after hours of research work. It includes different display types and smartphones that are currently using them If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do share them in the comment section!

