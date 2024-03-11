Moto Edge 50 Pro to Feature SD 8 Gen 3, Curved display & more

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 11, 2024
edge 50

The Moto Edge 50 Pro is set to be launched in the global market soon after clearing regional certifications like FCC, BIS, and TRDA, as per a source. The same device is set to be introduced in China as the Moto X50 Ultra. However, ahead of the launch, a source has leaked the renders of the Moto Edge 50 Pro along with some key details about its hardware.

The leaked renders of the device also revealed that the company is going with a unibody back for the Moto Edge 50 Pro. The display of the upcoming device will be curved and the edges of the phone will also have a metallic curved finish. Moreover, the smartphone may arrive in three colors, including purple, black, and a silver/white/stone variant. Moreover, the purple and black variants seem to feature a textured back, likely faux leather.

Expected Specs of Moto Edge 50 Pro

Feature Specification
Display 6.7-inch curved display
Refresh Rate 165Hz
Camera System Triple rear camera system
Main Sensor 50-megapixel with f/1.4 aperture
Additional Lenses Wide-angle and telephoto
Telephoto Zoom 6x capability
Camera Features Laser autofocus, Optical Image Stabilization
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
RAM 12GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
Wired Charging 125W
Wireless Charging 50W

In addition, Motorola has also teased the AI capabilities of the X50 Ultra in China, showing the integration of advanced AI features. The integration of AI has become a new norm in modern flagship smartphones.

