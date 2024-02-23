In November 2023, leaked computer-aided renders of the upcoming Moto G Power 5G (2024) surfaced, providing an initial glimpse of its design. However, since then, there hasn’t been much concrete information from the rumor mill regarding this device. Recently, a new report has emerged, allegedly showcasing leaked official renders of the Moto G Power 5G (2024) along with its key specifications.

The images displayed above showcase the Outer Space and Orchid Tint color options for the Moto G Power 5G (2024) smartphone. Notably, the device features a raised camera island that accommodates two cameras along with an LED flash. Additionally, upon closer inspection, it’s evident that the device includes a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille located on the bottom edge.

According to the leaked renders, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) features a punch-hole display supporting an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Although the exact screen size remains unspecified, a previous report hinted at a 6.7-inch display. Additionally, the CAD renders indicate the presence of a side-facing fingerprint sensor, implying that the device might come with an LCD panel.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) will build upon its predecessor, the 2023 edition, which was introduced last year. The previous model featured a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 930 chipset, 6 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. It also boasted a 16-megapixel front camera and a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Additionally, it will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The report also suggests that it will feature support for 30W fast charging. However, details regarding the battery size and other specifications of the device are still unknown.