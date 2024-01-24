Initial Glimpse of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Revealed in First Renders

Google’s recently launched Pixel 8 series received good reviews, and this year it’s time for the new Pixel 9 lineup. Guess what? The first CAD-based renders of the Pixel 9 Pro are out already. As per the renders, the Pixel 9 Pro may have a comparatively smaller screen and flat panels and sides. Moreover, the renders show that the iconic camera bump no longer spans from one end to the other end of the rear side.

Moving on to the display, the renders show the screen to have a 6.5-inch size. It means that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a smaller display as compared to its predecessor (6.7-inch OLED). However, the size of the overall body is the same, which implies that the bezels will be slightly thicker.

Google has preferred to go with an aluminum frame, but we can expect the company to follow the trend of titanium alloy that we have seen in the iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Moreover, the company has opted to go with a wide camera island in the past few generations of Pixel flagships. They have gone with the same camera design, but within an oval island. While the device will be 8.5 mm thin in its base, the bump will add nearly 50%, meaning the camera setup will be 12 mm.

