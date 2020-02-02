We have already told you that Motorola is having an event on February 23 to release the Moto G8, Moto G8 Power, and the Moto Edge+. Alongside those, the company is also planning to bring another Moto G series phone called Moto G Stylus. The phone has appeared in some rumours. Let’s have a look at the specs of the Moto G Stylus.

Motorola Moto G Stylus Full Specs Leak

The Moto G Stylus will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Moreover, it will run Android 10 out of the box. It will have 4GB RAM and will come in two storage options – 64GB and 128GB.

Furthermore, the phone will sport a 6.36″ FHD+ display. The phone will have a punch hole in the top-left corner for a 25MP selfie snapper on the front. On the back, the phone will have a triple camera setup at the back comprising a 48MP main, 16MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro unit.

Furthermore, the phone will have a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging speed. It will also come with dual SIM card support. Other specs include a USB-C port, the primary mic, 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker, and a slot for the stylus.

We will get more information about the phone by the end of this month. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.