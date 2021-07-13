Moto G60S: An exquisite phone with 108MP camera to launch soon

Motorola is reported to be planning another launch after releasing a handful of smartphones, including the Moto G40 Fusion and the Moto G60. According to leaked information, the Moto G60S will be the company’s next smartphone, which will be released in certain areas.

The device’s price and storage data have leaked ahead of the formal unveiling. The price range is expected between €300 and €320 and will be available in a Blue color option. However, there could be at least one more color variant.

Expected Specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC powers the phone, which comes with up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of flash storage, and microSD card compatibility. The Moto G60 has a triple camera arrangement on the rear, with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera that can also be used as a macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Moto G60s battery capacity is 6,000mAh, with support for 20W rapid charging. A specialized Google Assistant key, water resistant coating, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner are among the other prominent features.

Moto has always taken a laid-back approach to reveal new products, and unlike Xiaomi or realme, it does not engage in aggressive promotion. It also doesn’t keep a particularly appealing price point, and it’s frequently overlooked. Things are now changing after the revival of this smartphone brand and also after the launch of its premium products.