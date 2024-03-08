Motorola appears to be gearing up for the release of its Moto G Power 5G (2024) smartphone. It is evidenced by a Geekbench listing. The detailed renders of the phone, which surfaced last November, provided a comprehensive look at its design. Now, with its appearance in a Geekbench listing, more details about its specifications are emerging.

According to the Geekbench entry, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, which is essentially a rebranded version of the Dimensity 930 processor found in its predecessor, the G Power 5G (2023). This chipset features two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz for demanding tasks and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz for efficiency.

In Geekbench tests, the smartphone reportedly achieved respectable scores of 679 in single-core performance and 2005 in multi-core performance. It is said to come with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 14 out of the box. While the Geekbench listing offers insight into the device’s performance, details beyond this are scant.

However, rumors suggest that the Moto G Power 5G (2024) may sport a 6.7-inch display with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Motorola is expected to opt for an IPS LCD panel, potentially offering an HD resolution of 1200 x 1600 pixels. Leaked renders indicate that the device could be available in Orchid Tint and Outer Space color options, with dimensions measuring approximately 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5 mm and featuring flat edges on the corners.

Moreover, there are speculations that the G Power 5G (2024) might support 67W wired charging. However, other specifications remain undisclosed at this time. As further details emerge, we will continue to provide updates on the device’s features and release.