Motorola is all ready to launch its smartphone on July 7. The company has set up an event on July 7 which will begin at 3PM CET. Unfortunately, the company has not provided any clues as what devices the company will launch in that event. However, the reports claim that it will launch the Motorola Edge Lite.

Motorola Edge Lite to Launch on July 7

The phone has previously appeared on FCC certification. First of all, it will be a 5G phone and will have a 4,700 mAh battery. This is all the listing has revealed. But thanks to the renders and leaks, we know that Edge Lite will have a Snapdragon 765 SoC. It will have a 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Moreover, the phone will run Android 10 out of the box. It will have a 6.7″ 90Hz FullHD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It will have an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone will come with dual selfie cameras. It will have an 8MP selfie camera joined by a 2MP depth sensor. At the back, we will see a quad-cameras setup. It will have a 48MP main alongside a 16MP, 8MP and 5MP modules.

Moving forward, we will see a USB-C port to charge the battery with up to 18W charging support. Specs-wise it will be a mid-range phone. The rumours also claim that the phone will cost around €399 in Europe. Obviously, official information is yet to come.