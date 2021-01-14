Motorola Edge S to launch soon with Snapdragon 800

The official website of Motorola announced that its new smartphone will be labeled as the Motorola Edge S. The smartphone is expected to be the counterpart to last year’s Motorola Edge. The post does not say anything, but a well-known Chinese tipster, had previously indicated that the phone would be powered by a SoC of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series.

A new Snapdragon 8-series chipset will be launched for the Edge S. There is no word as to what this chipset will be named, but it could be the ‘Shima’, leaked chipset that is tipped to be based on the 5nm process of Samsung.

Motorola Edge S may be the product with a code name ‘Nio.’ This smartphone’s specifications were subject to many leaks at the end of last year. Nio is expected to deliver dual selfie cameras with up to 12 GB RAM. The smartphone’s default peak refresh rate can reportedly be 105Hz. A tipster also leaked a picture of Nio, where it is clear with thicker bezel around it.

It is said that 8GB of RAM is combined with it. Plus, Android 11 will run on it. These characteristics are in accordance with the original leak of specs. In single-core and multi-core tests, the system scored 958 points and 2969 points, respectively.